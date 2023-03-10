Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,374 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.