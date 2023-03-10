Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1,101.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,879,000 after buying an additional 600,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ambarella by 820.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after buying an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 127.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,920,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Trading Down 3.1 %

AMBA stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital downgraded Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.