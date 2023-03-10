Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,830 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 115.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 96.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WKHS. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.85.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

