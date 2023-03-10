Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,544 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRG. Aquamarine Zurich AG bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 204.2% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 737,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 494,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after buying an additional 471,047 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1,280.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 414,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 384,284 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,002,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $70,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,654,797.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,944 shares of company stock worth $5,226,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRG opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.72.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

