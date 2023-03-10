Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 236.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,821,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,137,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 169,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $644.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

