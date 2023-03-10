Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,926 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 193.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 53,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $7,986,000. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $285.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.15.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

