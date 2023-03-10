Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $858,000 Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Trading Down 8.4 %

AMCX opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.97 million, a PE ratio of 162.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.