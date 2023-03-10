Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after buying an additional 98,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 723,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

