Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $877,000 Stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPVI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 14.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IPVI opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.60.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

