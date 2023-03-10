Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $879,000 Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,508 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 25,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA opened at $5.51 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $643.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

