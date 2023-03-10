Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $804,000 in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.