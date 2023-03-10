Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $824,000 Investment in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tio Tech A by 2.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 382,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tio Tech A by 2.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the first quarter worth $231,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Tio Tech A Price Performance

Tio Tech A stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

