Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 13,657 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 300.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 28.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,187,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,187,975.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,129. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

