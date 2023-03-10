Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,951,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 408,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHAB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

EHAB opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

