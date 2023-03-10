Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 59.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Tronox Stock Down 5.4 %

TROX opened at $14.63 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

