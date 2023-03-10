Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 858,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 395,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of TLRY opened at $2.53 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

