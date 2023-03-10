Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,374 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $423.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.94. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $443.80.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,864.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $17,370,043. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.