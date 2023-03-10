Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352,473 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 277,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

