Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,575 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,928,000 after buying an additional 110,503 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in H World Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,393,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in H World Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in H World Group by 115.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in H World Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

H World Group Stock Down 6.4 %

H World Group Company Profile

HTHT opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $53.52.

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.