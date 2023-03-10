Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,753 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,753 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PTVE opened at $10.01 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

