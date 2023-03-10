Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evolus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Evolus by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Evolus by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares in the company, valued at $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOLS stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.93. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

