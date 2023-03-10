Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 199,664 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199,664 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 723.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $975.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.60. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

