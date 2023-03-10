Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,595 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Vanguard by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVD stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

