Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 511,888 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 78.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511,888 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

About Ballard Power Systems

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.