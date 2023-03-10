Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 52,922 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance
SWBI stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands
In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,073 shares in the company, valued at $808,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.
