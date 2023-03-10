Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 52,922 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

SWBI stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $121.04 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,073 shares in the company, valued at $808,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.