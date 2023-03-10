Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 568,911 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 568,911 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,853 shares of company stock worth $2,001,454 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

