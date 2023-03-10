Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 676,928 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE VRT opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.