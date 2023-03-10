Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 79,758 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,758 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ASIX. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

