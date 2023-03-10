Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $840,000 Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 91,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in American Public Education by 11.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $137,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

