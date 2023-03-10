Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $867,000 Position in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 53.3% during the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition by 7.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MTRY opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

