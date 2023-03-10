Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,961 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

NYSE:CNS opened at $68.21 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.71%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

