Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Further Reading

