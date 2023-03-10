CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,021,000 after buying an additional 750,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,549,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,870,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,648,000 after buying an additional 226,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.45 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

