David Kennon Inc Invests $1.25 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

David Kennon Inc bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.65 and a 200-day moving average of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

