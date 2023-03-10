DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $74.87 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Insider Activity

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

