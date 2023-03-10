DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in DaVita by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,861,000 after acquiring an additional 113,634 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in DaVita by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in DaVita by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 321,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

DVA stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

