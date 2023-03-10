Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denny’s Stock Down 3.6 %

DENN stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $628.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

