Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $130.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.
CRWD opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -154.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
