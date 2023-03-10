DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director James Defranco Acquires 150,000 Shares

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 6th, James Defranco bought 500,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00.

DISH Network stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter worth about $3,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in DISH Network by 38.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after buying an additional 771,322 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

