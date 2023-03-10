Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 4.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

