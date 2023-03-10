Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.23

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 140072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 265,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.