ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Trading 15.6% Higher

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.56. 1,152,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,272,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.65. The stock has a market cap of C$858.83 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.