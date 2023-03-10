Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elastic were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 26.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Elastic Stock Down 6.2 %

Elastic Profile

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.09. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

