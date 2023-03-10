EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $56.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

