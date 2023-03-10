Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE RE opened at $368.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.83. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

