Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

