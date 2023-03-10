Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $236,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 991.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,069 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,927,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 65,945 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.83 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.