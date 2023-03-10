First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

