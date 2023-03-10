First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,903 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,416,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,519,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.