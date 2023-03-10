First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

